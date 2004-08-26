WS-I tackles Web services attachments

Standards body the Web Services Interoperability Organization, or WS-I, on Tuesday published updated standards compliance guidelines for applications that use file attachments. The Basic Profile 1.1, includes a mechanism to make sure that Web services that use attached files can exchange data.

In conjunction with the updated Basic Profile, essentially a set of technical documents to help software companies and customers adhere to Web services standards, the WS-I published two other technical specifications, called SOAP Binding Profile 1.0 and Attachments Profile 1.0, to ease attachment handling. The three technical guidelines were approved by the group's membership of about 170 companies.