Culture

Would you like to control your iMac with gestures? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 112)

Apple files a patent for a foldable smartphone, the iMac could be getting hand gestures in the future and Apple wants to make a cheaper iPad.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 112

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY NEWS:

iPhone X paydirt: 6 million reportedly sold this weekend

AirPods and iPad Listed as Top Selling Electronics During This Year's Record-Setting Cyber Monday

APPLE PATENT NEWS:

Future Foldable iPhone may use a micro-LED Display and Liquid Metal as a Shape Memory Alloy

Samsung 'Confirms' Radical New Galaxy Smartphone

Apple to design power chips in-house as early as 2018: Sources

Apple Design Chief Jony Ive Discusses iPhone X and Apple Park in New Interview

Apple Wins Patent for a TrueDepth Camera used to Support Hand Gesturing in 3D Interface for Macs and beyond

Members of Apple's PrimeSense Team Patent Method of Interacting With Mac Using Hand Gestures

Apple reportedly planning to release even cheaper 9.7-inch iPad in 2018

Qualcomm files new patent infringement complaints against Apple

APPLE UPDATES:

Apple Releases macOS High Sierra Security Update to Fix Root Password Vulnerability

Hundreds of iPhone Users Complain About the Word 'It' Autocorrecting to 'I.T' on iOS 11 and Later

Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of iOS 11.2 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

iOS 11.2 Beta 3 Introduces Pop-up to Explain Control Center Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Functionality

iPhone X Shipping Estimates Improve to Under One Week in United States

New Sports Section Goes Live in Apple's TV App in iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2

Apple TV 4K With 64GB Storage Faces 4-5 Week Shipping Delay

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

