World of Warcraft Classic promises the Azeroth of old

Thirteen years later, and World of Warcraft is still one of the biggest massively multiplayer games in the world -- but it's not the same game it once was. Love it or hate it, the game has changed quite a lot over the last decade.

If you do hate it, though, you'll soon have an option: Blizzard on Friday announced World of Warcraft Classic. The original, "vanilla" version of the game.

Believe it or not, the decade-old version of WOW is something fans have actually been clamoring for. A number of fan-made "classic" servers have been shut down over the years.

The company previously said it was discussing making its own vanilla WOW servers. Now it's actually doing it.



Unfortunately, the details beyond its return are scarce. WOW executive producer J. Allen Brack said at Blizzcon on Friday that the game would be getting a Classic Server option in the future, but didn't say when.