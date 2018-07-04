World Cup memes: England roars that 'it's coming home'

Tuesday was a crazy day in World Cup play, with England-Colombia going to penalty kicks, and the Sweden-Switzerland match being decided when a Swiss player scored into his own net.

But that England-Colombia game! The Three Lions of England finally ended what some were calling their penalty shootout curse. England's Eric Dier scored the winning penalty kick in a 4-3 shootout, sending the team on to play Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

"ENG winning a penalty shoot-out? It's uncharted territory in a #WorldCup. How are you feeling, #ThreeLions fans?" tweeted BBC 5 Live Sport.

One Twitter user suggested "Facebook needs to add something so England fans can declare themselves safe from a cardiac arrest."

ALL OF ENGLAND RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/DVdp3rX4FZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 3, 2018

Facebook needs to add something so England fans can declare themselves safe from a cardiac arrest#ENGCOL#WorldCup — NUFCjamsterA (@JamieArkle11) July 3, 2018

The England team's official Twitter account even apologized for the stress of the penalty kicks. "Sorry we put you through that – but what a way to do it," the tweet read.

Sorry we put you through that – but what a way to do it. ?#threelions pic.twitter.com/wLXug1uTLT — England (@England) July 3, 2018

England fans still have high hopes that, in the words of the 1996 anthem Three Lions, the World Cup trophy will be coming home to the land of the game's birth. One fan captioned images of Doctor Strange from Avengers: Infinity War telling the Avengers he saw 14,000,605 futures, with Iron Man asking, "In how many of those is football coming home?" (The answer: "All of them.")

Kicking off on Tottenham Court Road. It’s coming home! #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/3DdY0LebBQ — Jamie Murray (@JMurray29) July 3, 2018

taxi pls mate

yeah it’s for football

home

ta#ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/8lNKWn30fd — Kierran Fletcher? (@KIERRANNN) July 3, 2018

INGERLAND INGERLAND INGERLAAAAAAAAND ITS COMING HOME LADS ? — Ali (@RoyMustang786) July 3, 2018

"Do you Harry Edward Kane know it's coming home?"

"I do" pic.twitter.com/Gb1y8xNZFW — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) July 3, 2018

Me walking to my World Cup wall chart to write England down for the quarter final #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/Fw3hmzYYZl — Em (@emilyroachy) July 3, 2018

Even other countries congratulated the Three Lions.

God Save the Queen. Good Luck guys, greets from Serbia ;) — Милош (@MilosTviteras) July 3, 2018

Although some weren't having it.

You guys barely beat Colombia without James... England can only score on Kane headers or penalties... Weak team... Gotta be much much better than that if you guys wanna be on the finals. — Thiago Schaicoski (@thischaicoski) July 3, 2018

there was a doubt you would even make it to a world cup all us said people can hope for is @sweden to smash you — Harry Nicholls (@harrynich12) July 3, 2018

And there was some high praise for Colombia's goalkeeper, David Ospina, who also plays for English club Arsenal.

"Tough luck Ospina," wrote Twitter user Ian Eccles. "You've enjoyed a solid #Col #WorldCup campaign. Should be proud of your fighting effort as should the whole squad."

Tough luck Ospina. You've enjoyed a solid #Col #WorldCup campaign. Should be proud of your fighting effort as should the whole squad. — Ian Eccles (@Spinkzilla) July 3, 2018

Hard luck David Ospina... Back now to Arsenal and probably sold.? — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 3, 2018

David Ospina has been crying since the match has got over..... ? — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 3, 2018

England maybe deserved to win but is it not a worry that Ospina had absolutely nothing to do for 100 minutes? — David (@Melkyor_Arsenal) July 3, 2018

Ospina does all the hard work and his teammates let him down, just horrible — Leo (@_LS87_) July 3, 2018

Switzerland's Manuel Akanji knows how Ospina feels. The Swiss player deflected a ball off his foot and into his own goal, and Sweden advanced while the Swiss went home.

"It was very unfortunate that Manuel Akanji's World Cup ended in the way it did," tweeted the Scouted Football account. "He was Switzerland's best performer over their four games and quite comfortably one of the standout centre-backs at the tournament."

We've got a goal! Emil Forsberg's strike gets deflected into the back of the net to put Sweden up 1-0 on Switzerland. #SWESUI pic.twitter.com/VoZNbd0l4o — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 3, 2018

It was very unfortunate that Manuel Akanji's World Cup ended in the way it did.



He was Switzerland's best performer over their four games and quite comfortably one of the standout centre-backs at the tournament.



🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/aVRYGUiXDK — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) July 3, 2018

Really feel for Akanji, that’s gutting — Dortmund USA (@dortmundusa) July 3, 2018

akanji being sad is the worst god hes had such a good tournament, just was unlucky against sweden today



he’s looking very promising though, cant wait for 18/19 — kyle ?? (@solarizings) July 3, 2018

Manuel Akanji's has played every minute of Switzerland's #worldcup

run so far and managed to maintain a 90.3% pass accuracy.



He's just 22 ???#SUI pic.twitter.com/Ns4ThhNQ2C — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 3, 2018

Akanji shouldn't be blaming himself. The Swedish players all coming up to comfort him was wonderful to see though — Maybe One Day (@Treblekusen) July 3, 2018

The World Cup field is down to just eight teams from the original 32, so stay tuned for the quarterfinals, which begin Friday.