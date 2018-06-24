Editor's note: This is the latest in a series of posts highlighting the most viral moments of the 2018 World Cup.

Mexico stunned defending champ Germany last week and continued its 2018 World Cup reign on Saturday, beating South Korea 2-1 in a game that sent social media into overdrive. Mexican star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández scored his 50th international goal in the victory, becoming the first Mexican player to do so, and the third Mexican player to score in three different World Cups.

The fans were behind them. Bleacher Report noted in a tweet that, "Mexico fans were so excited for today's game, (Mexican player) Rafa Marquez had to go outside the hotel and quiet them down so the team could sleep."

And one fan noted, "#Mexico is the team to beat in this #WorldCup! What a team!"

History! Chicharito becomes the first player ever to score 50 goals for #ElTri pic.twitter.com/DmUfVovaHk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 23, 2018

Mexico fans were so excited for today's game, Rafa Marquez had to go outside the hotel and quiet them down so the team could sleep 😂 (via @miseleccionmx) pic.twitter.com/rHdqfYDy5V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2018

#Mexico is the team to beat in this #WorldCup! What a team! #KORMEX — Andrew Vernon (@AndrewVernonDC) June 23, 2018

Although naturally, not everyone was a fan. One Twitter user joked that the referees were the real difference, noting, "Group F standing as of right now 1. Refs 2. Sweden 3. Germany 4. S. Korea."

Group F standing as of right now



1.Refs

2.sweden

3.Germany

4.S.Korea — Miguel ?? (@Mglez20) June 23, 2018

South Korea played well and better than Mexico. Anyways congrats #mex. — Navhin (@Navhin_) June 23, 2018

After the Mexico game, defending World Cup champion Germany took on Sweden, and for much of the game, it looked like Germany might be in serious danger of not making it out of its group. It needed a miracle, and with seconds left, it got it with a winning goal from Toni Kroos. The German national team went a little nuts in a celebratory tweet, simply posting: "KROOOOOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS ."

TONI KROOS! WHAT A FANTASTIC GOAL! 🇩🇪😎 pic.twitter.com/ark0ZeuRR9 — Live #WorldCup (@LiveStream777) June 23, 2018

Toni Kroos. Take a bow. That is just unbelievable. My god. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 23, 2018

Some blood was shed earlier when German midfielder Sebastian Rudy took a kick in the face from a Swedish player and had to leave the match, bleeding profusely. Said one viewer: "I'm addicted to gruesome true crime shows, but Rudy's blood all over the field was too much for me. Yikes!"

Sebastian Rudy just used his jersey like a tissue, blowing his bloody nose into it. #FIFAWorldCup #GER — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) June 23, 2018

I'm addicted to gruesome true crime shows, but Rudy's blood all over the field was too much for me. Yikes! #worldcup2018 — TousledElegance (@TousledElegance) June 23, 2018

FIFA's controversial video assistant referee system came under fire when Germany's Jérôme Boateng appeared to tackle Sweden's Marcus Berg and the play was not VAR reviewed. "Are they playing Fortnite in the VAR room??!" asked one viewer. Said another: "Day 53737, no one has any clue yet how VAR works."

Boateng was later sent off for a second yellow card offense in the 82nd minute, but that didn't exactly restore fans' confidence in the officiating.

What’s the point of VAR if they don’t use it for the EXACT situation?! #SWE — Valter Skarsgård (@ValterSkarsgar) June 23, 2018

Are they playing Fortnite in the VAR room??! — Ivan Lapanje (@Hashtag_Boras) June 23, 2018

Day 53737, no one has any clue yet how VAR works — Ahmad ?? (@ahmadf_o) June 23, 2018

Have now watched the Jerome Boateng - Marcus Berg incident several times I don't think it's a clear and obvious error. Correct call from VAR not to review. #WorldCup #GERSWE — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) June 23, 2018

And the first game of the day saw the most scoring of any World Cup game this year, as Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2. "I can see #Belgium winning this #WorldCup. Immense squad," wrote one watcher.

Belgium take care of Tunisia thanks to a brace from Hazard and Lukaku pic.twitter.com/VIKecAQywE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Belgium vs. Tunisia has had three goals in just 17 minutes 😳 pic.twitter.com/80VC3GCZQF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2018

Every single time Belgium comes close to score a goal and there’s lack of defence from Tunisia my heart just gets ready for going into cardiac arrest I acc can’t man pic.twitter.com/BNaYfnVvvk — وعد 🇹🇳 (@TUNlSlAN) June 23, 2018

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi missed three almost-goals before putting in the fifth for his team. "Batshuayi is the quickest player to ever reach a 'should have a hat trick,'" said one viewer.

Batshuayi himself hopped online after the game to celebrate, tweeting, "Dreams come true ❤️?⚽️ so happy with this win !! And no need to say about the goal ? #MichyLovesA90MnGoal "

Batshuayi could’ve had a hat-trick, first one cleared off the line, then hitting the bar from 6 yards, then seeing the keeper save brilliantly from close range pic.twitter.com/QPLqSYDHpr — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) June 23, 2018

Batshuayi is the quickest player to ever reach a 'should have a hat trick.' #BELTUN — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) June 23, 2018

Astro hackers everywhere sympathising with Batshuayi’s misfortune. His next shot is going to be kept out by one of the other lad’s gearbags — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) June 23, 2018

Dreams come true ❤️?⚽️ so happy with this win !! And no need to say about the goal ? #MichyLovesA90MnGoal ? pic.twitter.com/2mOt5XvWl7 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 23, 2018

Belgium's easy victory wasn't great news for England fans who struggled to beat Tunisia earlier in the tourney in a close game. "Belgium absolutely smashing Tunisia kind of puts some context on England huffing and puffing to a 2-1 win in the last minute against them," wrote one Twitter user.

Belgium absolutely smashing Tunisia kind of puts some context on England huffing and puffing to a 2-1 win in the last minute against them. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 23, 2018

England needed a 90th minute goal from Kane to beat Tunisia. Belgium are ripping the same team apart 5-1.



I don't think it's coming home. #WorldCup — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) June 23, 2018

I'm not saying England has a weak team... All I'm saying is they only scored 2 goals against Tunisia and Belgium scored 5 #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/4P065lYkYN — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) June 23, 2018

Come back for more World Cup action Sunday, when England takes on Panama, Japan plays Senegal, and Poland faces off with Colombia.

