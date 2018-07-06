World Cup: Brazil's Neymar has spent 14 minutes on the floor

Brazilian star Neymar has drawn attention in the World Cup for two separate dives that fans call "Oscar-worthy." Now Swiss broadcasting group Radio Télévision Suisse has added up the minutes the forward has spent down on the ground in this tournament after various injuries or, uh, "injuries."

And it's a pretty big number: Almost 14 minutes.

FIFA Coupe du monde 2018: les roulades de Neymar ont coûté 14 minutes de jeu https://t.co/GKz6zuWTxh pic.twitter.com/uO5qt4JQNq — RTS Sport (@RTSsport) July 4, 2018

RTS timed the minutes that ticked off the clock as Neymar stayed down on the ground after supposed fouls or injuries in various games. In the July 2 game against Mexico, he was down for five minutes and 29 seconds total, with the longest interruption coming when Mexican player Miguel Layun stepped on Neymar's right ankle. That time, Neymar was down for nearly two minutes, RTS reports.

RTS also reports that Neymar was down for nearly two minutes against Serbia and three minutes and 40 seconds in the game against the broadcaster's own home country, Switzerland. Neymar's antics in total have added up to 13 minutes and 50 seconds since the tournament began.

World Cup watchers were quick to respond, on both sides of the issue. "How do you say MELODRAMA in French?" one asked. Wrote another, "I'm sure he can triple that amount in the remaining games. What a blight on the record of an otherwise talented player."

How do you say MELODRAMA in french? Acteur exceptionnel.? — Franconian (@CarlosF99319317) July 5, 2018

I’m sure he can triple that amount in the remaining games. What a blight on the record of an otherwise talented player. — Robert E Baillie (@RobertEBaillie2) July 5, 2018

A Swiss TV station has reported that Neymar has been on the ground for 14 minutes so far in this year's #WorldCup



14 F*CKING MINUTES. pic.twitter.com/glGI50DIgM — Team FA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TeamFA) July 4, 2018

He'll end the world cup with 45 minutes on the ground, an entire first half worth of football. — XaviGreatest (@Freedomxavi) July 4, 2018

Neymar out for a swim pic.twitter.com/XCBvQ70A5X — Danny (@MauiJr27) July 5, 2018

How many near death injuries has he sustained? How magic is that sponge/spray? Is Hermione Grainger the physio? — steve foster (@stevenfoster4) July 5, 2018

But this is good for Messi and Ronaldo FC, if not those 14min he would’ve scored probably one goal, created three chances and gotten one assist, so I think you guys prefer he stays overreacting on the ground — Henry Josue Sanchez (@Hjsz_) July 4, 2018

Neymar keeps rolling rolling rolling rolling #WorldCup2018

(shoutout to @OMGItzJR for sending me the clip) pic.twitter.com/k7LuRW9JUj — Ray Rod (@rayrod747) June 29, 2018

But if Neymar's on your team, your opinion of his drama might be different.

Such a haters hahahaha....Neymar is freaking awesome — Daniela Rocha (@danibignati) July 5, 2018

So? He's suffered by far the most amount of fouls during the tournament too. See a causation there? — Ralph Ganthier (@ralphganthier) July 4, 2018

You should be protecting him instead of criticizing him, he's the most fouled... — GHEORGHE NAVIT (@navit1) July 5, 2018

Just because he is being chased by violent defenders . Referees must stop it. — Rubens M S Leite (@rubensmarcelo) July 5, 2018

Neymar and his team will get another chance to hit the floor, or not, on Friday, when Brazil takes on Belgium.

