World Cup 2018 memes: Twitter users are Russian to comment

Think Russia hasn't made enough news lately? Get ready to see the country's name in more headlines. The Russian national team moved into the next round of the World Cup after beating Egypt on Tuesday and then benefiting from a Uruguay victory over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The news meant only one thing to some watchers: THE FIX IS IN. Or the doping is on. Or Vladimir Putin is pulling strings.

They never went out and now the home tournament came out smelling of bribes pic.twitter.com/NOAlx8guw8 — Nikita⚽🇨🇭🇮🇸🇷🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇦🇰🇷 (@wakkNikki) June 20, 2018

Also watching Russia advance for first time since 1986? Sepp Blatter, who arrived in Moscow at the personal invitation of Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/08mzVCrTy4 — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) June 19, 2018

Russia won. Iran won. Saudi lost. Poland lost. USA didn’t qualify. This World Cup is literally Putin’s dream come true. LMFAOOOOOOOO. 🇷🇺🇮🇷🇷🇺🇮🇷🇷🇺 — fatimah 🇮🇷🇷🇺 (@fatimahhh17) June 19, 2018

Others thought the team made it on its own merits.

At the start of this tournament, many thought that they will be knocked out from the group stage but they proved that they deserve to be in Round of 16.#URUKSA #URU #KSA #Worldcup — Waraka Saki ⚡️🇧🇷🇩🇪 (@iamwbis) June 20, 2018

Russia is the best team in Group A. — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) June 20, 2018

What a narrative inconvenience it is for me that this Russia team is actually super fun — Brian Phillips (@brianphillips) June 19, 2018

The odds seemed long when they drew Vatican City, Greenland and Palau into their group, but you have to hand it to them: Russia have played great football and are now all but certain to advance. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 19, 2018

Portugal's 1-0 victory over Morocco also earned some social buzz, with Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo does it again!



He heads home the corner to put Portugal up 1-0 early against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/FDoyvInvt4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

Ronaldo earned much of the attention, especially for his soaring celebration leap after scoring.

Overly Enthusiastic Cristiano Ronaldo Accidentally Rips Off Upper-Body Skin After Scoring Goal https://t.co/B54qbNNY4i pic.twitter.com/Tn1B77by5V — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 20, 2018

Morocco is up against two teams in one.Ronaldo and Portugal. — Lisanza Miheso (@slmiheso) June 20, 2018

This is not the Fifa World Cup, but the Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup — Guy Verschueren (@guy_verschueren) June 20, 2018

But some fans were more concerned with Moroccan player Nordin Amrabat playing in the game despite a recent concussion.

Football has its head up its ass.



Nordin Amrabat is playing for Morocco despite being concussed at the weekend, spending a night in hospital, and the Moroccan FA saying he’d be out for at least a week.



A padded cap does NOT protect from #concussion. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qd3ibrrs99 — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) June 20, 2018

No words... pic.twitter.com/djuutewB3c — Zach Martin Memorial Foundation (@zachmfoundation) June 20, 2018

This has been irritating me since the game started. Suffered two concussions myself, can't fathom how the lad would be right after just a couple of days. — Megan (@MegatronCox) June 20, 2018

Nordin Amrabat starts. 🤔🤔#MOR team doctor - Abderrazak Hifti: "I asked him five questions and he could only answer one, I saw clear symptoms of cerebral concussion.”



FIFA concussion protocol. Return to competitive play - 6 days 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/m4xi5Coore — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) June 20, 2018

And some fans were still celebrating Tuesday's Senegal victory over Poland and coach Aliou Cissé's lively reactions.

Senegal's Aliou Cissé with one of the great World Cup coaching celebrations. You may meme this if you would like, internets. pic.twitter.com/zVkaWiotky — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 19, 2018

Aliou Cissé is me when the DJ finally plays my song and then switches to the remix before the first verse even finishes. pic.twitter.com/FMoPHmlvxL — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 19, 2018

Low could learn a thing or two from him, not just about soccer, but also being aware the camera is on you at ALL TIMES. — Hillary Haldane (@HaldaneHillary) June 19, 2018

Aliou finally reveals what we've known all along. He is a Wakandan spy. pic.twitter.com/NMgA7gqCGp — Monty Krysto #UltraArmy (@MontyKrysto) June 20, 2018

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.