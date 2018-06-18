World Cup 2018 memes: Mexico stuns defending champ Germany

It's always satisfying to beat a defending champ, and on Sunday it was Mexico's turn, as it stunned Germany 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup tournament on a first-half goal by Hirving Lozano.

Let’s relive that Lozano goal again.. what a counter attack and a stellar finish. #GERMEX



pic.twitter.com/WoS8nglwG9 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) June 17, 2018

The victory shocked many: Germany has won its opening game in the last seven World Cups.

Mexican fans, and there were many new ones after this game, were quick to celebrate on social media. Doggone it, there were a lot of jokes involving tiny Chihuahas, a national symbol of Mexico, beating up larger, tougher German Shepherds.

If you missed the Germany vs. Mexico game, then here's a quick recap. #WorldCup #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/bqhugS33ea — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) June 17, 2018

German newspaper :"Sorry Mexico,

Today WE build the wall."

Guess Karma's a bitch. #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/ST4P8qmwGp — Rigel (@barcazealot) June 17, 2018

#GERMEX

how Germany came into the game VS how they are played pic.twitter.com/YcnvEH8WbS — Sneha singh (@sneha_si) June 17, 2018

If Mexico were even moderately competent at counter-attacking this would be 4-0. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) June 17, 2018

I’m in Wisconsin, with tears streaming down my eyes. I’m so proud de mi Mexico! ???????? #VivaMexico — Maria Mad (@Maria_Madrigal) June 17, 2018

In Sunday's early game, Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0. This game didn't involve the defending champs going down, and it earned a lot less social-media attention.

My son (4 days old) just told me he wants Costa Rica to win as he still hasn’t forgiven Serbia for the assassination of Franz Ferdinand. — Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WoolyBully69) June 17, 2018

Highlight of the Costa Rica v Serbia World Cup match so far. pic.twitter.com/0vPE2VkY8x — Simon Zohhadi MCIOB (@Simon_Zohhadi) June 17, 2018

By the way, if you weren’t up early in the USA to watch Serbia, or have never seen Sergei Milinković-Savić, catch him next time. Think we’re looking at player who could very soon be one of the world’s finest. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) June 17, 2018

Just saw Serbia win a World Cup game live in the flesh. I quit. Goodbye. Xoxoxox — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) June 17, 2018

But stay tuned: World Cup powerhouse Brazil is now taking on Switzerland, a game which seems sure to create online buzz. Don't take a cue from Switzerland's foreign policy -- this is no time to stay neutral.