Editor's note: This is the latest in a series of posts highlighting the most viral moments of the 2018 World Cup.

English fans are a little excited that their national team beat Panama 6-1 in the World Cup on Sunday, moving on to the round of 16. A little excited? OK, these long-deprived fans are crazy-excited.

England advance to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010. pic.twitter.com/gnY08yY6fY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

What a win for the #ThreeLions – and we're through to the #WorldCup knockout stage with a game to spare! 👍 pic.twitter.com/4gv7HdfJh1 — England (@England) June 24, 2018

Many fans, including Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, are citing the 1996 song, It's Coming Home, which declares fans' faith in the team to win it all.

Many fans just tweeted, "It's coming home," but others had fun with it. "It's definitely on its way home, it may get lost on the way but it's heading in the right direction," wrote one Twitter user. Wrote YouTuber Chris Dixon: "Getting 'it's coming home' tattooed on my forehead as we speak."

It's coming home — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2018

If you’re an #ENG fan open this tweet...



ㅤㅤㅤㅤIt’s coming home — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2018

John Stones for the golden boot, getting “it’s coming home” tattooed on my forehead as we speak — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) June 24, 2018

My Grandad told me about 1966. My Dad told me about 1990. I will tell my kids about 2018. It's coming home. — Ryan Knowles (@knowlesryan7) June 24, 2018

5-0. If you don’t think it’s coming home. You should go home yourself. And then the World Cup will meet you there, because it’s coming home. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 — Reev (@TheReevHD) June 24, 2018

It’s definitely on it’s way home 🤷🏼‍♂️, it may get lost on the way but it’s heading in the right direction — MUFC (@JamesLawless_) June 24, 2018

It’s



⚪️ a bird



⚪️ a plane



🔘 COMING HOME ITS COMING HOME ITS COMING, FOOTBALLS COMING HOME! pic.twitter.com/HmIvE9aLui — Jake Spooner (@Jakespooner97) June 24, 2018

It’s the hype train ... all aboard pic.twitter.com/iqAVPRCbUP — David A Bermingham 📚 (@daveabermingham) June 24, 2018

yeah england won and all but this bloke managing to hold two pints in one hand and a flag in the other has all the talent #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/QmjEkO5Cpg — chlo (@ChloeStreet_) June 24, 2018

English team captain Harry Kane scored the third-ever hat trick by an England player in the World Cup, and fans were thrilled. "I reckon (Princes) William and Harry will fight over who will knight Harry Kane. It will be on pay per view," wrote one Twitter user. Another stole a line from Hagrid of Harry Potter, declaring, "You're a wizard, Harry."

Love this team. Proud of a first World Cup hat-trick. We keep going.

😁⚽⚽⚽ #WorldCup #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/c3UDUqL9EN — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2018

I reckon William and Harry will fight over who will knight Harry Kane. It will be on pay per view — Angela Hagaman (@yorkshireangbee) June 24, 2018

Oh Captain, my Captain. Keep leading by example Harry. This is your tournament. 👑 #ENG — Lilywhite Spurs (@Lilywhite_Spurs) June 24, 2018

Although in true English form, not everyone was clearing a space on their trophy shelf, pointing out the team hasn't exactly played top-notch teams. "Calm down mate. It's Panama. Scunthorpe Utd would beat them.," wrote one Twitter user. Said another: "What a joke, we're playing crap teams for goodness sake. Be great if England win but we won't."

Calm down mate. It's Panama. Scunthorpe Utd would beat them. 😂 — AJ (@iamnotshouting) June 24, 2018

We're playing against Panama...who've never played in the World Cup. Wait til we play a stronger team. Til then though..#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/h3Gyj30gYm — Kaori 香 (@Kaori969) June 24, 2018

A good win although look who we've played. Don't think it warrants were going to win the cup as some suggest. Going the right way but Belgium is more realistic test of how far they may go. Looking for progress from england hopefully we will feel that's happening. — Andrew Neale (@nealethere09) June 24, 2018

What a joke we’re playing crap teams for goodness sake . Be great if England win but we won’t . — Trina 🇨🇮 (@trinabtaylor) June 24, 2018

ffs, we’ve beaten panama and tunisia. belgium are gonna be a big wake up call after all this vitriolic hysteria #motd — Tim Stoner (@stonertim) June 24, 2018

Japan and Senegal also played Sunday, and while they ended in a 2-2 tie, the game was lauded for its high quality. "Japan vs. Senegal is probably the match of the tournament. So fun," wrote one viewer.

Japan fight back from down a goal twice to share the point with Senegal. pic.twitter.com/pj5UmIYS2o — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Japan vs. Senegal is probably the match of the tournament. So fun. #JPNSEN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 24, 2018

Sum up #JPNSEN!



It's got us like... pic.twitter.com/c4UaM412vT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2018

Live footage of everyone watching the #JPNSEN match right now pic.twitter.com/XohpBu0JL0 — Amira (@onclosetnine) June 24, 2018

Those who thought the Portugal-Spain game was the best, I hope, are watching the Japan-Senegal match. Can any two teams really go at this speed for 90 minutes?!?!#JPNSEN — Liban (@EastAfricanB) June 24, 2018

This is the greatest shot of the tournament by far. Captures what the Word Cup is all about. Legendary capture. #JPNSEN pic.twitter.com/K80e2jm3V9 — Weaponize The Goat (@tyquta) June 24, 2018