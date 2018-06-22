World Cup 2018 memes: Don't cry for Lionel Messi and Argentina

Few World Cup fans saw this one coming. Many pre-tournament rankings had Argentina in the top 10, with a shot to win it all, thanks in large part to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. He's considered by many to be the greatest player in the game, though some make a case for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Then on Thursday, Croatia stunned Argentina with a 3-0 victory, and now Messi and team are on the brink of elimination.

An incredible performance from Croatia pic.twitter.com/9ChobUG3qD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 21, 2018

Naturally, Messi was the topic of many of the tweets buzzing around after the game. Some felt he was overrated, but the great player had many defenders. Said one: "It always annoys me seeing people mock Messi. You don't love football if you don't love Messi. Simple." But another noted that his World Cup performance hasn't lived up to his actions with his regular team, saying, "Messi is a goat when playing for Barcelona but a sheep when playing for Argentina."

It always annoys me seeing people mock Messi. You don't love football if you don't love Messi. Simple. — Ross Zambra (@TheKingOfPing) June 21, 2018

Everyone blaming Messi for the loss like he is the coach, defender or a goalkeeper of Argentina. Messi is just a one player not a whole team!#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/sUpX9WfW9E — Muntaha Mujtaba (@Muntaha_Mj) June 21, 2018

Amazing how 10 years of Messi being the greatest player of all time is all of a sudden void because he’s had 2 bad games playing with the biggest gang of crabs goin. — Jay Winsor (@Jaywinsor4) June 21, 2018

There are those who wanted Messi to win the World Cup in order for them to win arguments that they shouldn't even be part of, and there are those who wanted it because it would make Messi happy.

The first are stupid, and the second have all my respect — Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) June 21, 2018

Messi getting ready for next season with Barcelona if Argentina go out pic.twitter.com/yC3mIvYvws — Julian (@ElaficionadoFC) June 21, 2018

Messi is a Goat when playing for Barcelona but a Sheep when playing for Argentina 😭😭 #ARGCRO — DaT AkWa IbOm Gee👊🇳🇬 (@ClintonViceB) June 21, 2018

And the Messi-Ronaldo "who's the greatest of all time?" debate started up again. It's perhaps an unwinnable fight, since both men are so good. Wrote one Twitter user: "Messi and Ronaldo fans actually bore me ... Messi took (Argentina) to the final in 2014 and won the Golden Ball, but they've battled this year. Ronaldo could win the Golden Ball with (Portugal) this year, but didn't get out of the group in 2014. They're both phenomenal, phenomenal players."

When somebody says Messi is better than Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ghZhvl1OeN — Shaun (@SuBTraHcT) June 21, 2018

Unpopular opinion:

Ronaldo can do bits with even inferior teams. But unless your side is set for Messi perfectly like in Barcelona he doesn’t shine. Ronaldo would be a star even playing for Burnley.



That is why Ronaldo >>> Messi

Don't debate. pic.twitter.com/DGtLfKOcp2 — Regină ⁵ ?????? (@_RIZmadridista) June 21, 2018

Ronaldo has had a great tournament so far. Who knows, Portugal could even win this tournament with Ronaldo scoring 20 goals. It won’t change anything about a matter that was settled long before this tournament: Lionel Messi is the greatest of this generation, at least! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 21, 2018

Messi and Ronaldo fans actually bore me...



Messi took #ARG to the final in 2014 and won the Golden Ball, but they’ve battled this year.



Ronaldo could win the Golden Ball with #POR this year, but didn’t get out of the group in 2014.



They’re both phenomenal, phenomenal players. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 21, 2018

One of Croatia's goals was literally handed to them when goalkeeper Willy Caballero gave the ball right to Croatian winger Ante Rebić, who scored. One viewer compared the goof with that made by Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith in the recent NBA finals, writing "Lionel Messi is the Lebron James of football. Not only does he have to beat his opponents single-handedly but he also has to overcome his own teammates playing against him. Willy Caballero = JR Smith."

?? David De Gea: “My mistake will be the worst in the World Cup this year.”



?? Willy Caballero: “Hold my beer.” pic.twitter.com/1h25OVuouv — SPORF (@Sporf) June 21, 2018

Lionel Messi is the Lebron James of football. Not only does he have to beat his opponents single-handedly but he also has to overcome his own teammates playing against him. Willy Caballero = JR Smith.#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/e7tddJYcO8 — Carlos Valencia (@carlos_valencia) June 21, 2018

In other Thursday games, many fans were excited by the tournament's youngest player, 19-year-old Australian midfielder Daniel Arzani, who played during his team's 1-1 tie with Denmark. Wrote one Twitter user: "His family migrated to Australia when he was 7. He could have played for either Iran or Australia, but chose Socceroos. His club side is Melbourne City. He's a great example of Australian multiculturalism and football as the world's game."

Australian 19-year-old Daniel Arzani, the youngest player at the World Cup, just made one of the better moves of the World Cup — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 21, 2018

Today is the day the world learned who Daniel Arzani is 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 21, 2018

Next big thing in the way of aussies. Arzani mooy leckie and ryan will carry the socceroos for the next decade. — miffy pohlner (@MiffyPohlner) June 21, 2018

His family migrated to Australia when he was 7. He could have played for either Iran or Australia, but chose Socceroos. His club side is Melbourne City. He’s a great example of Australian multiculturalism and football as the world’s game ? — Alex (@iCranky2) June 21, 2018

you: sweating, nervous, throwing up mom's spaghetti

Arzani: legit, cold blooded — Ben Cuzzupe (@BenCuzzupe) June 21, 2018

The Danes were clearly very concerned with Arzani's pace. Shame he didn't get the whole half. — Rebel With A Cause (@tequilarebel) June 21, 2018

In the day's other game, France scored an underwhelming 1-0 victory to eliminate Peru and clinch a spot in the round of 16. Kylian Mbappe, 19, became the youngest French player to score in a World Cup game after his first-half goal. He then posed and delivered a shoulder shrug to the crowd.

What do you do when you become the youngest French goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history?



Shrug on em. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ZOb054WNxf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

Lol that was a water down @Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration from @KMbappe ?? pic.twitter.com/Rp5TEmfnRW — Robert De Rossi (@BadRob86) June 21, 2018

Crazy he’s only 19 — You (@Julpetrongolo) June 21, 2018

As for Argentina, their fate is out of the team's hands for now, as they'll need other games to go their way to stay in contention. Stay tuned.

