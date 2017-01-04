Woody Harrelson rumored to be in Han Solo spinoff movie

These slick shades pack the power of Android for AR

Actor Woody Harrelson could soon find himself in a galaxy far, far away as a mentor character to young Han Solo played by Alden Ehrenreich in the upcoming Star Wars film, according to reports Tuesday from Variety.

The new Han Solo Star Wars movie is being directed by "The Lego Movie" duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, and written by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan.

Star Wars fans might remember Lawrence Kasdan, who also wrote the screenplays for both "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," as well as the recent film "The Force Awakens."

The still-untitled film will focus on Han Solo's earlier years prior to events in "A New Hope," including his friendship with a young Lando Calrissian played by Donald Glover ("Community"). The new film also stars Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones").

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur are producing the spinoff film, which is expected to begin production this month. Harrelson and Shearmur previously worked together on "The Hunger Games" films.

Disney and Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Han Solo film isn't due to hit theaters until May 25, 2018.