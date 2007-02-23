Wooden speaker is ugly cubed

Red Ferret

You know a design trend has gone too far when you start to see products like this. We like technologies encased in wood as much as anyone but, like fine furniture, it's got to be done right to be any good. Case in point: the "iDear" wooden speaker, which Red Ferret says can apparently be hooked up to a phone or media player through its USB connection. Regardless of what this keychain-sized speaker sounds like, it's just--how can we put this delicately--coyote ugly. And we don't mean that in a good way.