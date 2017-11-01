If you spotted a Wonder Woman (or 10) ringing doorbells and sharing Snickers bars Tuesday night, you're not alone.
The 2017 movie, "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot, inspired numerous Halloween costumes, and many of those dressed as the Amazon warrior shared their photos with the film's director, Patty Jenkins, on Twitter.
Jenkins seemed touched by the dedication, and retweeted or commented on a number of the images.
Turns out Wonder Woman love even crosses the species barrier.
Jenkins has been confirmed to direct the blockbuster film's sequel, scheduled for a December 2019 release.
