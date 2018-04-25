CNET también está disponible en español.

Wolfenstein II to join Nintendo Switch ranks June 29

June 29 is officially when Wolfenstein II lands on Nintendo Switch shores.

It's official, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus hits the Nintendo Switch on June 29. A new YouTube video from Bethesda Softworks pegs that date for its debut on the portable console platform. The title has been available on Xbox One and PS4 for a little while now, so it's no surprise that it's slated to arrive on the Switch in June.

Still, it is nice to have Wolfenstein II's date locked down. Bethesda has a satisfying romp on its hands, choc-full of Nazi-killing mayhem. It's about time Nintendo Switch fans get to join in the action.    

