Withings reportedly scraps its Apple HomeKit security cam

Withings has canceled the production of its Apple-HomeKit-enabled Home Plus security camera, according to a report by 9to5Mac. A patent dispute between Apple and Withings parent company Nokia is the apparent cause.

Withings' second-generation Home Plus camera was touted back in January as one of the first DIY security cams to work with Apple's HomeKit platform. HomeKit allows iPhone customers to access a variety of connected devices from a single, unifying Home app, as well as use Siri to control the devices via voice command. The addition of an Apple TV into the mix enables HomeKit customers to use Siri commands remotely.

The Withings Home Plus looked very similar to the first-gen Withings Home camera with a few key updates. A 1080p HD live streaming indoor home security camera, Withings Home (and the Home Plus) offer two-way talk, night vision, motion, sound and air quality alerts. Ind addition to being equipped with Apple's required MFi chip, the Home Plus model also promised to add support for an Android app, a 24-hour activity timelapse, a two-day event log and optional continuous video recording for a recurring monthly fee.

The Home Plus was slated to replace the original Home cam, so it's hard to say what Withings will do now. Neither Withings nor Apple immediately responded to our request for comment.