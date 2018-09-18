Withings on Tuesday showed off its first smartwatch since the company returned to its cofounder in May.
The Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch with multisport tracking, connected GPS tracking, fitness level analytics and an "industry leading" battery life of 25 days.
The battery life can be pushed to a further 20 days in "power reserve" mode.
It's made of 316L stainless steel and sits in a 1.6-inch (40 mm) case that's water resistant up to 50 meters. Its analogue watch face is also a little more striking than that of the Steel HR.
It costs $200 (£190 or about AU$345), and is available in both white and black face variants. The gray wristband is standard, but you can buy black or brown ones in leather for $50. There are also red and black silicon bands available for $30.
The French health technology company returned to the ownership of co-founder Eric Carreel in May, following Nokia's decision to sell off the company.
"With its advanced sport and health tracking capabilities, Steel HR Sport is a perfect example of how Withings is delivering against its original mission to help better manage health," said Carreel.
Discuss: Withings releases Steel HR smartwatch after reacquisition from Nokia
