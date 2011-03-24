With prosthetic leg, mini horse goes galloping

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

For centuries now, horses have been passed up by technology--forced to live in the shadows of manmade monstrosities like the train or the motorcar that add insult to injury by co-opting the name of their equine forebears with twisted phrases like "Iron Horse," "horsepower," and "Mustang GT."

Those dark times are coming to an end; the age of the bionic horse is upon us.

A miniature horse born sans much of his right leg was recently fitted with a nifty new prosthesis that makes him able to run like some sort of Lee Majors/Seabiscuit hybrid, except, uh...smaller.

When we first heard about this story, we naturally all had the same reaction: "We've gotta get on whatever health insurance plan that tiny horse has!"

Turns out, though, that credit goes to a Texas group called Ranch Hand Rescue that received the horse named Midnite from law enforcement, which had taken it out of the hands of a neglectful owner. The group contacted a Fort Worth company called Prosthetic Care, which designed a new leg in the hopes that Midnite might be able to at least walk.

By yesterday though, the 4-year-old Midnite was already galloping and presumably strategizing with lawyers about potential endorsement deals. Perhaps they ought to think globally by teaming up with this elephant.