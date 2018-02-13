It's that time once every four years when Americans pretend we know what curling is. But one thing we do know: the sport is even more fun to watch when "It's-a me, Mario!" is playing.

American curler Matt Hamilton definitely resembles the video game plumber Mario from Super Mario Brothers fame, and even his own team is proclaiming it.

It helps that the curling stone somewhat resembles a plunger.

Olympian who most could be confused with Mario: Matt Hamilton from the US Curling Team pic.twitter.com/BcJD1ue85U — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 12, 2018

Or a magic mushroom.

Fans are ready to play along.

I’d play a game of Mario with Matt Hamilton as a playable character. Mario Curling wouldn’t even be fair https://t.co/xeUWTGnxjH — Matt Varney (@MattVarneyRRS) February 12, 2018

Is it me or does USA Olympic Curler Matt Hamilton look like Mario? Every time he throws the stone he should yell ‘WAHOO’! pic.twitter.com/Gp7WpdcYG2 — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) February 12, 2018

How awesome would it be for @TeamShuster to all come out dressed like Super Mario for their opening game against Korea? — Palmetto Curling Club 🥌 (@palmettocurling) February 12, 2018

Not his first games either...... pic.twitter.com/uYzROrw7ju — GAINdolfThaSwole (@MDcoach21) February 12, 2018

He's also hilarious. Fans were singing mustache man during mixed doubles qualifying so he did the villain run his fingers through mustache move. — John Murphy (@jturphymtg) February 12, 2018

A few fans saw other doppelgängers for Hamilton. Maybe Ron Swanson from "Parks and Recreation"...

Forget about Mario, he’s clearly Ron Swanson pic.twitter.com/bTbNCBoYM7 — Geoff George™ (@Geoff_George23) February 12, 2018

Andy Reid, coach of the Kansas City Chiefs...

Andy Reid is curling, y’all. pic.twitter.com/uynfxqoylO — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 11, 2018

Taylor Lewan from the Tennessee Titans...

Rod Farva from "Super Troopers"...

Or Chef Matty Matheson from Canada's show "Dead Set on Life."

Fortunately, Hamilton himself didn't seem bothered by the matchup.

It's a me Mario!!! Not Italian but we both have a nice red hat, a mustache, and a dinosaur for a pet!!! — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 12, 2018

I powered up and am ready for China today!! @heccabamilton and I had a great time at the opening ceremonies and we’re jacked to get back on the ice! #HamFam ready to rumble!? We’re not a 1-3 team and we prove it NOW! #TeamUSA #teamhamiltons #PyeongChang2018 #Curling pic.twitter.com/dDnliOHq8N — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 9, 2018

Well he isn’t Italian so.... — Sam (@The_SammyD) February 12, 2018

But I do like pizza — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 12, 2018

You can watch Matt "Super Mario 4 Life" Hamilton curl again on Feb. 14, when the U.S. takes on host country Korea. Here's his whole schedule, if you mustache.