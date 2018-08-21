Windows Phone will continue its slow march to death through 2019

CNET

Goodbye Windows Phone. It's almost too painful to watch you go.

Last year Microsoft admitted that it was no longer releasing new hardware and features for its Windows Phone OS. With that death sentence, Microsoft has been slowly leading Windows Phone to its demise.

On Monday, Microsoft announced that it'll stop accepting new app submissions for Windows Phone 8.x or earlier on Oct. 31, 2018. Then on July 1, 2019 Microsoft will stop distributing app updates to Windows Phone 8.x or earlier devices.

Microsoft says it'll continue making updates available to Windows 10 devices, but it doesn't mention Windows 10 Mobile -- the version of Windows 10 built for Windows Phones.

With no new apps or updates, another nail is hammered into Windows Phone's coffin.

Windows Phone is estimated to have held 3.9 percent of the smartphone global marketshare in its heyday of 2013. Although that sounds measly, it put it in third place behind Android (75.9 percent) and iOS (16.9 percent). With Windows Phone gone, Android and iOS are basically the only two options left.

