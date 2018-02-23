CNET también está disponible en español.

Windows Phone is dead, but its influence lives on (The 3:59, Ep. 359)

On today's podcast, we talk about Windows Phone's impact, fake-news videos on Facebook and YouTube, and Dogecoin.

The aluminum- framed Microsoft Lumia 650, part of the now dead Windows Phone line.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

This audio show is just the first part of a marathon podcast we put together to celebrate our 359th episode. Instead of our typical 3 minutes and 59 seconds of tech headlines, we went live for 3 hours and 59 minutes. Plus, we partnered with the tech education nonprofit Mouse for the show. Watch the super-long podcast here

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Windows Phone is dead, but its influence lives on (The 3:59, Ep. 359)

