Alfred Ng/CNET

Windows Movie Maker might have died in January, but an imposter filled with viruses has risen.

Enlarge Image ESET

If you're looking to download the amateur video editor that Microsoft had provided for years, you won't find it from the company.

But the first search result on Google for "Windows Movie Maker" leads to a virus-packed program pretending to be the video editor.

The first result on Google searches is valuable real estate, often leading to a global platform where a website has the potential to get millions of clicks thanks to how the search algorithm ranks it. Google has been criticized for promoting fake news and hoaxes on its search results, a plague the website has promised to fix.

Microsoft and Google were not immediately available to comment.

The fake software comes from the website windows-movie-maker.org, which ranks just above a link from Microsoft's website: which is also a fake. Even though it's listed on Microsoft's website, it's actually an off-brand app named "Movie Maker," which reviewers said was filled with spam ads.

Victims who download the fake Windows Movie Maker do get Microsoft's video editor, but are blocked from features like saving files unless they pay for the "full version." The "upgrade" costs $29.95, despite the fact that Windows Movie Maker was free when it was available.

The scam is so prevalent that ESET, an antivirus company, said it's their third-most detected virus worldwide since Sunday. It's prevalent in the Philippines, Denmark, Finland and Israel, where ESET said it's the most popular virus they've blocked. The most searches for "Windows Movie Maker" on Google came from the Philippines, according to Google Trends.

Researchers from ESET said they've notified Microsoft and Google about the scam.