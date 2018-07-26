Windows 10 didn't quite fix forced updates -- but Microsoft's trying again

Sean Hollister/CNET

I called it "the most frustrating thing about Windows" -- forced automatic updates that lock you out of your computer until they're done.

Last March, Microsoft made some pretty big strides toward solving the issue by letting you snooze an update indefinitely, but it still wasn't quite enough. In the 16 months since, I've still had a couple of instances where my computer tricked me into an update or wrested away control at a particularly inconvenient moment.

But according to a new official blog post (as spotted by The Verge), Windows 10 will soon include a new machine learning technique to figure out the best time to restart.

"We trained a predictive model that can accurately predict when the right time to restart the device is. Meaning, that we will not only check if you are currently using your device before we restart, but we will also try to predict if you had just left the device to grab a cup of coffee and return shortly after," writes Windows Insider Program head Dona Sarkar.

We haven't tried the new model yet, so I'm not sure how well it works, particularly for users like me who tend to only leave their laptops awake when they're in use -- but Microsoft says it's seen "promising results" in internal testing.

Here's hoping -- because this is not acceptable:

So.



Apparently when you snooze a Windows update for an hour, and the snooze prompt pops up in the middle of you typing, and you hit enter (because you're typing), the default is "Why yes I'd like to stop my important work right now" WTF @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/EKoqmigjR8 — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) July 16, 2018

If you want to give it a try early, here's how to download the latest Windows 10 build.