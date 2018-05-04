Matt Elliott/CNET

Microsoft just released its Windows 10 April 2018 Update, and some people who installed it are reporting freezing or hanging after launching Google Chrome. The good news: Microsoft is working on a fix and plans to release it in a May 8 update.

Although some people report the issue after launching Chrome, ZDNet reports that Firefox, Office or Visual Studio Code may also cause freezing.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem in a post on its forum and gives a few potential fixes:

If you have a computer with a physical keyboard, press the Windows logo key + Ctrl + Shift + B.



On a tablet, simultaneously press the volume-up and volume-down buttons three times quickly.

On a laptop, close the laptop's lid.

Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.