Win a chance to watch Will Smith bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

If you're not busy on Sept. 25, why not watch Will Smith jump out of a helicopter?

Smith will be bungee jumping from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday, because of course he is. You can enter for a chance to watch the event in person and hang out with the former Fresh Prince's friends and family by making a $10 charitable donation at Omaze.com/Will.

The event is part of a YouTube-produced special called Will Smith: The Jump, which is raising money for charities such as Global Citizen, Education Cannot Wait and the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation.

If you can't travel all the way to the Grand Canyon, you'll be able to livestream the event for free on Smith's YouTube channel on Sept. 25.

More details and sweepstakes rules can be found on the Omaze event site.