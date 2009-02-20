Will the iPhone do everything by 2013?

Many folks spend a lot time wondering when the next iPhone will arrive and what new features it will have. Call it the cult of iPhone, cult of Apple, or just good old tech fetishism, but whatever it is, it's always fun when someone pokes a little fun at the whole Apple hype machine with a little spoof. In this case, it's a YouTube video called iPhone Everything by Canadian filmmakers the Purchase Brothers. We came across it when we were checking out their cool Half-Life inspired Escape From City 17 video.

The whole concept revolves around the myriad features the iPhone has and how someday it will basically be able to do everything under the sun. Of course, the spoof takes things to the extreme, but it got us thinking, what will the iPhone really be able to do in the future--let's say four years from now, in the year 2013?

If you believe in Mayan prophecies, the world will come to an end in 2012, and you don't have to worry about what will happen in 2013. However, if you do think we'll be around, what do you think the iPhone will be able to do?

P.S. Here's a link to one of our other favorite Apple ad spoofs: The Apple iProduct.