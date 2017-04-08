Will Smith stars in fan-made 'The Matrix' trailer

Actor Will Smith famously turned down the starring role of Neo in the visually groundbreaking "Matrix" sci-fi movie series. That role instead went to Keanu Reeves. YouTube user The Unusual Suspect decided to create an alternate-universe version of "The Matrix" trailer that places Smith in the lead.

The video, posted on Thursday, combines clips from other Smith performances with footage from the movie to make a fun and snappy trailer. The only thing that might throw you off is the variety of outfits Smith sports in the clips.

"You know, 'The Matrix' is a difficult concept to pitch," Smith told Wired in 2004. "In the pitch, I just didn't see it." Thanks to The Unusual Suspect's editing skills, at least the rest of us can see it now.