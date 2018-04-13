Will Smith, NASA host first Instagram Live from space today

Enlarge Image National Geographic

A Hollywood icon and a real-life NASA astronaut walk into an Instagram Live conversation. That's the setup for what NASA and National Geographic are calling the first-ever Instagram Live from the International Space Station.

The live video feed is set to start at 8:45 a.m. PT Thursday on the National Geographic Instagram account.

Actor Will Smith is known for sci-fi movie ventures like Independence Day and Men in Black, but he's also doing some nonfiction duty as the narrator and host of National Geographic's One Strange Rock documentary series about Earth, which features a collection of astronauts sharing their perspectives on our planet.

Smith will chat -- from Earth -- with NASA astronaut Drew Feustel. Smith's announcement of the event hints he will be asking Feustel about how bathrooms work in space. They also have a love of music in common. Feustel is a guitar player.

NASA astronauts often double as social-media stars. This Instagram Live milestone is another space-meets-internet first. We can even trace the first Instagram space selfie to astronaut Steven Swanson, who shared a photo of himself chilling on the space station in early 2014. Feustel will now have the chance to make his mark on the world of Instagram.