Will Pentax's K-7 K.O. midrange dSLRs?

Pentax

Pentaxians on the Web have been abuzz for months about the K-7, Pentax's new midrange dSLR that replaces the now sub-$1,000 K20D. Though it shares a lot in common with its predecessor, there are some notable enhancements that might have Pentax photographers willing to step up, including significantly faster performance and video support, plus some attractive features for the brand-agnostic midrange buyer.

Some basic comparison specs:

Pentax K20D Pentax K-7 Canon EOS 50D Olympus E-30 Sensor (effective resolution) 14.6-megapixel CMOS 14.6-megapixel CMOS 15.1-megapixel CMOS 12.3-megapixel Live MOS Color depth 12 bits 12 bits 14 bits 12 bits Sensitivity range ISO 100 - ISO 3,200/6,400 (expanded) ISO 100 - ISO 3,200/6,400 (expanded) ISO 100 - ISO 1,600/12,800 (expanded) ISO 100 - ISO 3,200 Focal-length multiplier 1.5x 1.5x 1.6x 2x Continuous shooting 3.0 fps

38 JPEG/16 raw (DNG) 5.2 fps

40 JPEG/15 raw (PEF) 6.3 fps

90 JPEG/16 raw 5 fps

n/a JPEG/12 raw Viewfinder 95% coverage

0.95x magnification

Interchangeable focusing screens 100% coverage

0.92x magnification

Interchangeable focusing screens 95% coverage

0.95x magnification

Interchangeable focusing screen 98% coverage

1.02x magnification

Interchangeable focusing screens

Autofocus 11-pt AF

9 cross-type 11-pt AF

9 cross-type 9-pt AF

all cross-type 11-pt AF

all cross-type Metering 16 segment 77 segment 35 segment 49 segment LCD size 2.7-inch fixed 3-inch fixed 3-inch fixed 2.7-inch articulated Live View Yes Yes Yes Yes Video No Yes No No Price (body only) $799 $1,299.95 $1,199 $1,199

Though it's the same resolution as the K20D with the same pixel pitch, Pentax says it uses a new sensor with better noise characteristics, as well as an improved 77-segment metering system. It also uses a newer version of the company's PRIME image processor with 4-channel output and 2-channel RAM for theoretically faster performance and better bandwidth, as shown by the jump in continuous-shooting frame rate without sacrificing frames. It also incorporates a new viewfinder with better coverage--the best coverage in its class.

Plus, it's the first Pentax to introduce video capture. While it supports the standard 720p (1280x720 at 30fps), it also supplies a nonstandard photo-aspect ratio of 1536x1024 at 30fps. It's all done using the highly inefficient Motion JPEG codec, though, and I'm interested in seeing how video software reacts to the nonstandard size files.

Like the K20D, the K-7 sports a dust- and weather-resistant body; Pentax adds cold resistance to the mix, for shooting in temperatures as low as 14 degrees F (most cameras are only specced down to 32 degrees). This pairs up with the new weather-resistant lenses Pentax announced Wednesday as well. The magnesium alloy body is also 7 percent smaller than that of its predecessor.

Other notable enhancements include an in-camera HDR mode (brackets three photos and combines them into a single image) and a Live View framing correction function (it uses the sensor-shift image stabilization system to slightly shift the scene coverage).

Parity features include contrast AF in Live View mode, in-camera correction for lens distortion and lateral chromatic aberration, z-axis rotational compensation for the shake reduction system, and supersonic vibration dust reduction on the low-pass filter. Pentax also includes a high-capacity battery, and the new GB-4 battery grip doubles the battery life via six AA batteries.