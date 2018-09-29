Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly cause comic chaos in Holmes and Watson trailer

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you ever wonder what would happen if famed Arthur Conan Doyle literary characters Sherlock Holmes and his best friend and roomie Dr. John Watson were depicted as buffoons instead of brilliant detectives, get ready for the upcoming movie Holmes and Watson.

In the new trailer, posted Friday, we see Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as Dr. Watson during the Victorian era of London.

The duo clumsily meets the Queen of England, hunts for clues, upsets dangerous killer bees in their apartment at 221B Baker Street. They also wear very stupid disguises and possibly invent the first selfie.

Ferrell and Reilly show off their best versions of British accents as well. Think Step Brothers meets Sherlock Holmes.

Holmes and Watson must solve the ultimate murder threat against Queen Victoria (played by Pam Ferris) as they go up against masterful main villain Professor James Moriarty, played by Ralph Fiennes.

That is, they must figure out how to save Queen Victoria before they accidentally kill her themselves.

Other beloved Sherlock Holmes characters such as landlady Mrs. Hudson (played by Kelly Macdonald), Holmes' brother Mycroft (played by Hugh Laurie) and Scotland Yard Inspector Lestrade (played by Rob Brydon) are included in the mix.

Actor Rebecca Hall plays a new character, Grace Hart, the female forensics doctor who helps Holmes and Watson in their quest.

The film is written and directed by Etan Cohen, who also penned Tropic Thunder, Men in Black 3 and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.

Holmes and Watson hits theaters in the US on Nov. 9 and Dec. 26 in the UK and Australia.