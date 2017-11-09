Will Apple's new iPad have facial recognition?

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad that'll have the same facial recognition feature as its iPhone X, according to Bloomberg. The device could be out as soon as 2018.

Apple typically unveils its new line of iPads in June. In next year's launch at least one of its tablets could have Face ID to unlock the device, according to Bloomberg. This also means that the iPad may be slimmer because it likely won't have a home button.

For the iPhone X, Apple's Face ID system scans the user's face with an array of cameras and sensors to unlock the device. The system is a follow-up to Touch ID, a fingerprint sensor introduced with the iPhone 5S in 2013.

While the new iPad could get facial recognition, Bloomberg reports it probably won't have OLED, organic light-emitting diode, like the iPhone X. OLED is a feature that enhances the device's display and colors.

