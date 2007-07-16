Will a leather-clad iPhone dominate?

Sena

Until the "iGems" line becomes reality, new iPhone owners will need something to distinguish themselves from the pack of 500,000 others who rushed to pick one up in the first weekend alone. Lucky for these rugged individualists, the case-making cottage industry has been working diligently for months.

Luxury accessories are to be expected for a phone that costs upwards of $600, as we've seen in cases made from designer fabrics and even mahogany. In fact, we're surprised there aren't more made of high-end leather, as are the latest from Sena Cases, which MobileWhack says come in five styles.

We're sorry to say, however, that we haven't come across any to satisify the germaphobe community.