Wikileaks' Julian Assange sues Ecuador for violating his 'rights and freedoms'

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is reportedly taking legal actions against Ecuador.

Assange is suing the Ecuadorian government for violating his "fundamental rights and freedoms," according to a BBC report published on Friday. Wikileaks' lawyer Baltasar Garzon arrived in Ecuador on Friday to file the case, and a court hearing is scheduled for next week.

WikiLeaks' lawyer Judge Baltasar Garzón arrives in Ecuador to file case today over @JulianAssange's isolation and gagging. Hearing next week.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault charges, which he has denied. The investigation into Assange was dropped last year, but he remains in self-imposed exile due to fears he could still be arrested by UK police for breaching bail conditions. Assange says such an arrest could be followed by extradition to the US to face espionage charges.

Ecuador allegedly refused to let Assange meet with Dinah PoKempner, general counsel of the Human Rights Watch or his lawyers on several occasions, according to Wikileaks' statement. The embassy has set house rules for Assange this week, allegedly censors Assange's speech and association, as well as requiring journalists, his lawyers and anyone who wishes to see him to share their information such as social media usernames, the serial numbers and IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) codes of their phones and tablets with Ecuador.

The rules also require Assange to take better care of his cat, according to BBC. The embassy reportedly threatened to take the pet away if he doesn't look after it.

In September, Wikileaks said Assange had been "held incommunicado (except visits by his lawyers) for six months while arbitrarily detained in the Ecuadorian embassy." The organization appointed Kristinn Hrafnsson as its new editor in chief.

The Ecuadorian embassy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The embassy did cut off Assange's internet access in March because the Wikileaks founder violated an agreement with the country not to interfere in its relations with other countries.

Wikileaks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.