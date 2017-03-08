WikiLeaks: Here's how the CIA hacks your phones, TVs and PCs

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

WikiLeaks says it's released thousands of documents showing the CIA's secret hacking tools that the agency can use to break into our phones, cars, computers and smart TVs.

The organization, which has published everything from US diplomatic cables to Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman's emails, posted the documents Tuesday. The documents could potentially reveal the agency's most important hacking techniques used to penetrate systems around the world. CNET is unable to verify if the documents are real or have been altered.

"We do not comment on the authenticity or content of purported intelligence documents," CIA spokesman Jonathan Liu said in an email.

WikiLeaks has a long track record of releasing top secret government documents and experts who've started to sift through the material said it appears legitimate, CBS News reported.

WikiLeaks claims the leaks come from a high-security CIA network in Langley, Virginia. The US spy agency appears to have targeted computers, phones and smart TVs, according to CBS News.

WikiLeaks said in a tweet that the CIA showed "negligence" in not protecting the very information it was publishing.

Apple, Google and Microsoft declined to comment on WikiLeaks' claims. Samsung didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

