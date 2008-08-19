WiiWare and Virtual Console releases for this week

This week brings us a classic action platformer from the NES era.



WiiWare

Midnight Pool (Gameloft, 800 Wii points): Travel across America and compete in tournaments with a variety of different characters and locations. The game comes with three different play modes and adjusts to players of all skill levels.



Mega Man (1987, NES, 500 Wii points) : The classic platformer is now available for the Virtual Console. What many regard as the worst box art for a game ever is also the first game in a legendary generation that still continues today. If you've never completed the original we highly recommend it.



Neo Turf Masters (1996, NeoGeo, 900 Wii points): Neo Turf Masters is a classic golf game released in 1996. Choose between six golfers and courses from around the planet.



