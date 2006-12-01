Wii Disaster Watch: Wii Injuries are So Totally Mainstream Now

When Crave launched its Wii Disaster Watch mini-feature a little over a week ago, many of you scoffed (light-heartedly) that you had to be a total idiot to bash up your TV or yourself with a video game controller. Well, that just doesn't seem like the case, unless you want to argue that humans are innately stupid. (Over here, the jury's still out on that one.) The latest news outlet to pick up on Wii disasters is Yahoo. Even the normally celebrity-gossip-focused Best Week Ever is on it. And in case you haven't seen it yet, there's a whole Web site, Wii Have A Problem, devoted to the phenomenon.

I think it's safe to say that the potential for Wii mishaps is now a fully documented phenomenon. We probably no longer need public service announcements whenever someone accidentally flings a Wiimote at his frat brother. But if something really awesome happens, like if Steve Wozniak figures out how to play Wii polo on a Segway. That's a disaster in and of itself.