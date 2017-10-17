Scrolling through Facebook or Twitter on Monday, you may see a number of similar posts, some saying nothing other than "me too."

It's based on a tweet sent Sunday by actress Alyssa Milano, urging those who've been sexually harassed or assaulted to post the two-word status.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

As of Monday morning, Milano's original tweet had been retweeted more than 13,000 times and liked more than 28,000 times, with more than 38,000 replies. And the idea has been picked up by an untold number of social media users on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other sites. The #MeToo hashtag had been used more than 200,000 times since Sunday night, the BBC reported.

Some shared details of their assaults or harassment, or offered support for those sharing the status, while some simply let the two words speak for themselves.

Milano also retweeted a message acknowledging that men and boys can also be assaulted and harassed, though noting that the #MeToo campaign is focusing on women's experiences. Some men have also shared the "Me Too" phrase.

Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times. — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 15, 2017

Milano, 44, is best known for her role in 1980s sitcom "Who's the Boss?" The #MeToo campaign stems from the series of sexual-harassment allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last week, and mocked on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

Celebrities were among those using the "Me Too" wording to acknowledge their assault and harassment.

Because I was shamed and considered a "party girl" I felt I deserved it. I shouldnt have been there, I shouldn't have been "bad" #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

Some have suggested that a second hashtag, #IHave, be used by those who either participated in such abuse or watched it happen and didn't stop it.

The #MeToo posts have made me realize that #IHave been guilty of saying things which have been harmful to women around me. #IAmSorry — Gerard White (@gerard_white) October 16, 2017

Men, type #Ihave if you have ever cat called, touched a woman without their consent or sexually assaulted a woman. Let's get this trending! — Comfortably Mum (@ComfortablyMum_) October 16, 2017

These #MeToo posts are painful. Hard to understand why this continues. For the men posting #ihave thank you. — ani (@anib) October 16, 2017

Social media has seen similar awareness campaigns, including one last summer in which users posted a photo of a safety pin to indicate that they were safe havens for those who felt targeted due to their religion, nationality or other status.

