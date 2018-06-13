CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

Why Fortnite battles between Switch and PS4 players ain't happening

Cross-console play is still a no-no for Sony.

fortniteswitchplatformspromo

 Epic Games

Nintendo Switch players can get Fortnite right now, but they won't be able to play the game with friends on the PS4.

Nintendo announced at E3 2018 on Tuesday that Fortnite is immediately available for its portable console. The game became available almost as soon as the announcement was over, opening the free-to-play game to all via the Nintendo eShop. (You can watch the full Nintendo E3 event here.)

Now Playing: Watch this: Nintendo reveals Fortnite for Switch
0:48

Many people hoped the Switch announcement would reveal that Sony had finally lifted its barriers to cross-console play, but it was not to be the case. In fact, if you have a Fortnite account on PS4 and try to login on Switch, you'll be met with an error, as prominent gaming critic Greg Miller tweeted:

The same is true if you try to use a Switch-created account on PS4. Neither Sony nor Epic Games immediately responded to requests for comment.

For now, the Fortnite cross-platform breakdown looks like this:

  • PlayStation 4: PC, Mac, iOS
  • Xbox One: PC, Mac, iOS and Nintendo Switch

Fortnite is this year's biggest game phenomenon, becoming not only a huge revenue driver for Epic Games, but the biggest console free-to-play game of all time. And that was before it hit the Nintendo Switch. An Android version of Fortnite is in the works, but isn't expected to launch until later this summer.

See also

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

E3 2018
Next Article: FCC chairman: Our job is to protect a free and open internet