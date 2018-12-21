Why Cher had the must-follow Twitter account of 2018

It's the end of 2018, and while the physical world is falling apart around us, the internet has become the bad place. But do not despair, for there is a beacon of light shining in the darkness, here to lift your spirits, here to restore hope, here to make you… believe.

That's right, it's Cher. Specifically Cher on Twitter, although she's obviously worthy of admiration beyond this context.

Like many people, I often feel that Twitter is a kind of soul-crushing hellscape where snark and cynicism are highly overvalued and where ego-driven chest beating is mistaken for genuine real-world importance. Well known for its bots and its bullies, harassment and hate speech have long flourished on the platform, while everyone else bumbles along trying and usually failing to be funny and sharing their half-baked opinions with the world.

And then there's Cher. Cher is a different kind of Twitter user from the rest of us -- she's the antithesis of all the wrong types of tweeter we try to be.

In 2018 alone, Twitter Cher made me laugh, made me cry, made me feel a whole range of complex emotions while navigating a social network that I feel I can't abandon for professional reasons, but that mostly leaves me feeling profoundly dispirited and anxious.

Even Twitter has realized that Cher is a true star among celebrity tweeters, cashing in on her genius by producing a two-part video series in which she reads her tweets and tries to explain what she was thinking at the time she posted them.

Hi again.@cher has too many good Tweets so we had to release a second #BehindTheTweets episode. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JpjFtoWQqW — Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) October 2, 2018

"I crack myself up… I don't even know what's going on here," she says at one point. And in response what else can we say but: "same, Cher. Same."

Who'd have thought that global superstar, untouchable glamour-puss, goddess of pop Cher could be so… relatable? I've personally always found Cher a little intimidating, but the internet can be a great leveler. And so here I am relating so hard to her that in 2018 she's far and away the best person I follow on Twitter.

Cher swerves wildly between righteous indignation at injustices she perceives in the world and funny, obscure observations. Her tweets often have the syntax of an experimental poet, which, she's explained, is due to dyslexia. She flings emojis, paragraph breaks and punctuation about with wild abandon.

I say this not simply to point out the color and originality she brings to the platform, but the way in which, amid the clamor of Twitter, she elevates her voice using an enthralling mix of style and substance.

Everything she is and says contrasts starkly with the snooty, intellectually superior, snide and often outright mean tone that tends to dominate on Twitter that her unabashed authenticity and earnestness draw me to her on an almost daily basis.

Even her Twitter bio is a breath of fresh air: "Stand & B Counted or Sit & B Nothing. Don't Litter,Chew Gum,Walk Past Homeless PPL w/out Smile.DOESNT MATTER in 5 yrs IT DOESNT MATTER THERE'S ONLY LOVE&FEAR."

I'd go so far as to argue that Cher's timeline, with its whirlwind of rants, its startling leaps between the personal and political, and its iconic meme-making tweets, represents our collective consciousness at the this time of great uncertainty and upheaval. It's a reflection of our desire to express ourselves and engage with what's going on in the world, while at the same time not quite knowing how.

But Cher knows how. It's both baffling and beautiful how she's able to articulate so much in a way that traditionally would be considered the opposite of articulate, before breezily signing off with her signature "Later."

Let's show our appreciation and take a look at some of the highlights of Cher's year on Twitter.

Meme queen 2018

My favorite meme this year was Cher's "hi again" tweet. I'm not alone. Even by Cher's standards, this tweet went crazy viral.

Hi again — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

Cher quickly realized that she'd created a monster, but she didn't know how or why. All she knew is that there was no way she could stuff it back in the box.

Ok ....I’m Never sayin “Hi Again” Ever 👅

👻 — Cher (@cher) August 13, 2018

A mama's girl at heart

Cher loves her mum, and her mum loves her right back. Cher's mum, 92-year-old Georgia Holt, is her daughter's number one fan.

Ok....my 92 yr old Mom just informed me,”Honey...I’m

Streaming you on iTunes...

“You’re Amazing.... “yes mom.. How did I know you’d say that”🤔She said to YOUNG BOY next Door..”Have you heard Cher’s New album⁉️He Said ”No” ”Well go listen to it...”You Can stream it on iTunes🙄 — Cher (@cher) October 2, 2018

Take a seat and admire this, in which Georgia owns the most powerful men in Silicon Valley while declaring her support for Cher. We stan Georgia.

Mom Playing Around .....

Notice 🕶 & Jacket.... pic.twitter.com/b4YyVMSTDx — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2018

Cher tweets about her mum often, occasionally with a rolling-eyes emoji (see above), but how cute is this?

Mom hasn’t seen CD.... Doesn’t know I dedicated it to her😭 — Cher (@cher) October 2, 2018

Hot tech takes

Georgia taught Cher well. Her daughter won't take any nonsense from tech CEOs, either. Sorry, Mark Zuckerberg, you can't pull the wool over Cher's eyes.

Facebook Gave Some Companies Special Access to Users’ Data, Documents Show via @NYTimes

How Long Are We going to Let Zuckerberg Get away With This...

“Aw Shucks,Im Just a Kid”

🐂💩⁉️ https://t.co/QYVvwI7iUE — Cher (@cher) December 5, 2018

Like many people, Cher mulled leaving Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in March. Like many people, she had mixed emotions about it. She's staying on Twitter, though -- phew.

I Honestly feel 😔 ..it was my

✨First social media✨

I Could talk 2 friends all over the 🌎... it was like magic🔮.

Im Dyslexic & it’s ALL HARD 4 ME. (“This will bust me as old Granny”),But twt was so easy, When I went back 2 Fb,it was harder 2 Navigate.

Twt understands me😔 — Cher (@cher) March 21, 2018

Even as recently as this month, Cher has been casting judgment on the tech world, proving that there's no current-affairs issue she doesn't have her eye on.

WONT USE GOOGLE,GETTING RID OF FACEBOOK ACCOUNT I DIDNT KNOW I HAD.WOULD GET RID OF TWITTER IF IT WASN’T 4 ❤️ OF YOU.THESE COMPANIES HAVE NO ALLEGIANCE TO,OR ❤️OF ANYTHING BUT MONEY💰💰. THEY MIGHT AS WELL BE CONSPIRING WITH RUSSIA TO DESTROY OUR DEMOCRACY.

WHERES❤️OF 🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) December 18, 2018

Just one woman

You'd think that when you've reached Cher-level heights of success, you'd no longer have to put up with men trying to tell you what they think you should do career-wise. Turns out, it's not the case, but Cher gives short shrift to interfering gents.

A man came up to me & said...



“Don’t You Think You’re TOO OLD To Be Running Around The Stage Like That,..Singing Rock n Roll”⁉️

I Said

“I Don’t Know,.. Why Don’t you Ask Mick Jagger” — Cher (@cher) November 2, 2018

But don't think that doesn't mean she doesn't have a sense of humor. She can laugh at herself too. To be clear, the only person who's allowed to make fun at Cher's expense should be Cher.

ALMOST FINISHED WITH ALBUM🎉

THINK ITS GOOD,& (as we all know) I’M NOT A BIG CHER FAN — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

The tweet below is clearly a typo, and yet there's something poignant about the emotion Cher is accidentally expressing here. She is just one woman, and yet as is often the case for women, so much is expected of her that she might as well be many women.

I’m only one women — Cher (@cher) September 13, 2018

Heart of gold

Cher's empathy runs deep, and is a side of her we see exposed on Twitter through tweets like this. Her sadness and frustration are so vivid here that they brought tears to my eyes.

My❤️is torn 2 shreds😭.

How can we take babies, Toddlers,5,10 +little 1’s.lost

Lijah for 30-60 min & WAS HYSTERICAL😩.CANT IMAGINE WHAT CHILDREN R GOING THROUGH⁉️Prison guards,

No❤️,NO MOMMIE,DADDY.

WE CANT KNOW THE TERROR,OF NEVER SEEING YOUR PARENTS/KIDS

AGAIN ON THIS🌎 — Cher (@cher) July 30, 2018

She also gives great advice to her followers and motivates them with hope. Look at this sweet but powerful reply she sent to someone who felt numb following the Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting in May.

YOU MUST NEVER BECOME NUMB‼️Turn Sadness ,& immobility into activity & renewed Resolve. Join An Org or Group for Change.

There are many women’s groups

& Young ppl’s Groups.

You must get involved with life

Not Shrink from it. If you don’t like the way things are Change Them🕊 — Cher (@cher) May 18, 2018

As every prolific tweeter knows, sometimes you tweet things you regret. Cher knows it too, and gives a masterclass here in how to apologize with humility. I think we all know a Twitter user who could use this as inspiration.

Going 2 Take This 🕳,I HATE IT.I WAS PISSED,& HAD STUPID REACTION😥.WAS IT REALLY THE”BEST”I COULD COME UP WITH🤮🤐⁉️I Should Have My Twitter License REVOKED👊🏻. Whatever The Person said,”Bla Bla Bla”,”BITCH,Youre Nothing” Is Indefensible.🙏🏻PLEASE

🐥🐣..,Be Better Than ME😔 — Cher (@cher) July 22, 2018

Voice of an era

"These are strange times." Cher gets it. She understands that the world is falling apart and music is a way to process difficult emotions. That is why she is here for you with her ABBA tribute album. Cher gives you permission to cry, but she hopes you'll be happy.

I’m thrilled if the music lifts you up, makes you want to sing & dance around your room....Or helps you cry & not feel completely alone.

These can be strange times.

I was beyond excited singing these songs, & I hope You’re HAPPY🎉listening to them

💋

Me — Cher (@cher) September 28, 2018

All we can say is: mood.

Beyond Tired.....Later — Cher (@cher) September 25, 2018

Thanks, Cher, for another legendary year and for keeping me sane. See you in 2019. Later ✌

