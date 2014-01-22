Whoops: Verizon mistakenly leaks Nokia Lumia Icon

Josh Miller/CNET

Nokia has a new Lumia handset in the works and its name is Icon, if Verizon's latest leaks are to be believed.

The carrier on Tuesday published a Nokia Lumia Icon page on its site and then quickly took it down. Before Verizon had the chance to remove the page, though, Twitter users and tech blog GigaOm were able to get a snapshot of its features, including a 5-inch display, a 20-megapixel PureView rear-facing camera, and 32GB of storage. The device will also feature a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, according to the spec sheet.

The Lumia Icon is the same device that popped up on a Verizon test site earlier this month. That handset was identified as the Lumia 929 and Lumia Icon, so it's not immediately clear which name Nokia will end up choosing.

As of this writing, the Lumia Icon has no official price. According to GigaOm, Verizon had a placeholder price of $777 for both off-contract plans and two-year agreements.

CNET has contacted Nokia for comment. We will update this story when we have more information.