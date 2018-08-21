Whoops: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 leaks early, preorders go live

Enlarge Image Newegg/Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

We're probably just minutes away from Nvidia's big announce: its long-awaited next-generation video cards. But you may not need to wait to know what they'll be. At the beginning of Nvidia's announcement, PC component giant Newegg revealed pictures and (dead) product links for the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti.

Nvidia's response? Hold my beer. Because Nvidia's own Polish site followed it up with a full set of leaked specs and images of three new Nvidia graphics cards, including the yet-to-be-confirmed RTX 2070 Founder's Edition.

Update: Nvidia's US website and preorders are now live, confirming the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti Founders Editions will ship in late September for $799 and $1,199, respectively, with a GeForce RTX 2070 Founder's Edition coming for $599 at an undisclosed time.

We don't have preorder info yet for the non-founder's editions, but they'll start at $499.

Check out all the pictures in our gallery here:

On the Gamescom 2018 stage, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang started by saying that every leaked spec about these graphics cards so far has been wrong, and suggested that we'll be very surprised -- so take these images with a grain of salt just in case they've been intentionally planted by the company. But that seems far-fetched, no?

Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's the full Newegg ad:

Enlarge Image Newegg/Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Watch the Nvidia Gamescom 2018 livestream



Update, 10:27 a.m. PT: With Nvidia Poland leak.

Update, 10:36 a.m. PT: With Nvidia US preorders going live.