'Last Jedi' director explains the Star Wars movie's title, once and for all

Ever since the title of the next Star Wars movie was announced as "The Last Jedi" back in January, fans have debated the meaning of those three little words.

Is Jedi singular or plural? Does it refer, as many fans think, to Luke Skywalker, or to young up-and-comer Rey? Does it refer to Luke working with Rey? Or maybe it's someone else all together? (Finn! Poe! Jar Jar Binks -- ha, just kidding there.)

"Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson told ABC News on Friday that he was surprised by all the confusion.

"It's so funny when people started asking that," he said. "I had never even pondered that question. In my mind, (Jedi is) singular. In my mind it is."

And if that's not clear enough, Johnson went even further. "As to whether Luke is the 'Last Jedi,' they say in 'The Force Awakens' he's going to find the last Jedi temple and Luke is the last Jedi," he said.

Will that end the debate? Nice try, Johnson, but debating the details is half the fun, and there are still eight months to go. If you think this is over, these are not the droids you're looking for.

"The Last Jedi," whoever the heck he is, opens on December 15, 2017.