CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Who else? AT&T/Cingular in line for Moto Q q9

Rumors have it that AT&T/Cingular will get the new Motorola Q q9.

Motorola Q q9
Motorola Q q9 Engadget Mobile

Seriously, is it me or is Cingular/AT&T getting the lion's share of smart phones these days? It's already got the BlackBerry 8800, the Samsung BlackJack, and the Cingular 8525 in its lineup. Could the Motorola Q q9 be next? We're a bit suspicious of this image of an AT&T-branded q9, but as a quadband, HSDPA device, it's not too much of a stretch to say it'll land at Cingular.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real