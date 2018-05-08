Pool / Getty Images

Industry experts from some of the biggest names in tech are set to gather at the White House on Thursday to discuss advances in AI, according to the Washington Post.

Representatives from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Intel and 34 other companies are expected to attend the White House summit on AI, where they will discuss with the Trump administration how to adapt regulations to accommodate advances in technology, said the Post on Tuesday. Government funding of advances in AI and other technologies is also reportedly on Thursday's agenda.

All the big tech companies are experimenting with AI, and we're already starting to see the fruit of their labors in consumer products thanks to smart assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri. But AI is also set to have wide-ranging impact across many industries, including agriculture, transportation and health care.

Tech leaders haven't always been complimentary about President Trump's leadership of the US, but working together on the big issues is vital to securing funding for and regulating the development of new tech. Collaboration between industry and government helps to ensure these technologies are developed in accordance with US laws, as well as making sure laws that are out of date are refreshed to keep pace with the latest advances in tech.

Neither the White House nor Amazon, Facebook and Google immediately responded to a request for comment.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers