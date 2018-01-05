CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

White House puts the kibosh on personal phones

Next week personal phones will not be allowed in the West Wing.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The White House just officially banned personal cell phones. The decree came down from the Twitter account of press secretary Sarah Sanders. According to a statement issued by Sanders today, "personal devices for guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing".

Sanders went on to say that the policy goes into effect "next week" and only handsets issued by the government may be used on the premises. 

Next Article: Major Intel, Arm chip security flaw puts your PCs, phones at risk