Large appliance manufacturer Whirlpool introduced its $1,599 Smart All-In-One Care Washer and Dryer at CES last year (roughly £1,180 and AU$2,035 converted). Now it's adding official support for Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, as well as Apple Watch.

Whirlpool's Smart All-In-One Care Washer and Dryer will be available later in 2018.

We learned about Whirlpool's plans to integrate its smart washer/dryer hybrid with Alexa back in 2017. Ask Amazon's voice assistant to start and pause cycles, how much time is left and more. This washer also now works with Apple Watch, where you can receive alerts.

The Smart All-In-One Care is designed to handle both your washing and drying needs in a single appliance. And, bonus: it's Wi-Fi-enabled. Not only are you supposed to be able to track its status through the related Whirlpool app, it should also send you alerts when a cycle ends -- or if something else needs your attention.

