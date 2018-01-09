Point your camera at asparagus, and this app will recognize it

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Last year, Whirlpool bought the recipe app Yummly with the hopes of making the iOS and Android app work with the manufacturer's Wi-Fi-enabled cooking appliances. Along with product integration, Whirlpool has added image recognition to Yummly that will visually identify foods and give you recipe recommendations based on what it sees, the company announced today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. The food recognition feature will launch by summer 2018.

In the Yummly app, you'll be able to point your phone's camera at a specific food item like asparagus and the app will automatically recognize the item and search for recipes. You select a recipe, then the app will use Wi-Fi to send information like cook time and temperature to your Whirlpool connected oven or microwave.

Whirlpool said that the app will only be able to recognize a few nonpackaged foods upon launch. But the company plans to use machine learning to give the app the ability to eventually identify hundreds of foods with a focus on standard ingredients over packaged products.

There aren't a lot of devices or applications that can visually identify foods, so it's unclear how successful Yummly will be in accurately identifying ingredients. The June Intelligent Oven, the only product we've seen that can identify food using a built-in camera and software, was mostly successful in its efforts to label foods. But the countertop oven couldn't pinpoint a specific food -- rather, it would give you two options as to what it thought the food you put inside might be.

Yummly's food recognition sounds too limited upon its launch to be the main driver for using the app. But I'm eager to see how much Whirlpool is interested in investing in a feature that appears, on first glance, to be more of a novelty -- how hard is it to type in the name of the ingredient? This feature seems like it will be the most helpful in identifying foods with which you're not familiar, such as a new vegetable that appears in your CSA.

