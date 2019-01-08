Whirlpool has a smart front-load washer and dryer at CES 2019

Whirlpool

Whirlpool at CES 2019 introduced its Smart Front-Load Washer and Dryer. Here are some of their features:

Load & Go dispenser -- This should auto-distribute laundry detergent for you



Touchscreen display -- Both the washer and the dryer have touchscreens



Alexa Google Assistant



Whirlpool has also announced at CES that its smart laundry appliances will work with Wear OS by Google in 2019. It is also supposed to improve its voice commands so that you don't have to say, "Alexa, ask Whirlpool for the status of my wash cycle." You should simply be able to say, "Alexa, what's the status of my wash cycle?"

The Smart Front-Load Washer and Dryer will be available in the first half of 2019. The washer and the electric version of the dryer will cost somewhere in the $1,499 to $1,649 range.

