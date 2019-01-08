Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation's WLabs introduced the Smart Countertop Oven at CES this week. This countertop device uses food-recognition technology (similar to what we saw in the June Intelligent Oven last year) and automatically sets the time and temperature for each food it detects.

The oven uses a set of algorithms to automatically cook each food (frozen or fresh) at its optimal time and temperature. The oven uses 11 cooking modes: bake, broil, convection bake, convection roast, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate, air fry, slow cook and keep warm to get your dish just right.

The oven's convection heating system eliminates the need for preheating and keeps the temperature inside the cooking chamber uniform.That chamber is large enough to cook a whole chicken or a 12-inch pizza. On the outside, a touchscreen interface provides manual controls and a wooden cutting board sits atop the oven for extra practicality.

In addition to food recognition, the Smart Countertop Oven features mobile notifications, a food thermometer, scan-to-cook technology for select frozen meals and voice activation with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Smart Countertop Oven will be available in Spring 2019 with an MSRP of $799.

