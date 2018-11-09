CNET también está disponible en español.

Which new Apple product feels like the biggest rip-off?

It's episode 4 of Nope, Sorry and we've got Josh Goldman going head-to-head with Jeff in a battle of wits and... jeans?

Apple just released a handful of new products like the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, but we can't quite shake the feeling that we're overpaying for some of these shiny new gadgets. Buckle up for some scorching-hot takes!

This week's topics include:

  • Which new Apple product feels like the biggest rip-off?
  • What tech category do people spend way too much money on?
  • How long should you go without washing your jeans?

If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.

