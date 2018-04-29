The hunt for the best air fryer

Home air fryer makers promise a lot. The biggest claim is they create the delicious deep fried taste you crave but with almost no oil. Some companies say their air fryers can roast whole chickens complete with perfectly crisp skin. That's why we decided to see for ourselves just what these countertop cookers can do.

We put eight different air fryers to the test, including units from Black & Decker, DeLonghi, Krups, Philips, Simple Chef, and T-Fal. After cooking everything from French fries to frozen snacks to chicken wings to burgers, here's what we found.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Black and Decker Purifry

The $100 Purifry from Black and Decker is a solid air fryer choice. It's affordable, performs well but it's small capacity is no crowd pleaser.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

DeLonghi Multifry 1363

The Multifry successfully conjures some of that deep fried flavor and crunch in food it makes. It also comes with a motorized mixing paddle. Just don't try to use it to make risotto, which it claims it can do.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Krups Fry Delight

This Krups air fryer is reasonably priced and makes decent fries. It's hard to clean its metal mesh basket though, and its shape and size make it bulkier that most people will want for a counter-top appliance.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Philips Airfryer XXL

Here's an air fryer that's simply massive. It cooks up the biggest batches of all the fryers we've looked at so far, but it's also expensive and has confusing controls.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Philips Avance Collection Airfryer

This is one air fryer you'll want to skip. The Avance cooked fresh food no better than a conventional oven despite its steep price.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621

The Via is compact, cooks frozen snacks quickly, and is a snap to clean. Its low-powered heating system though couldn't make food with deep-fried flavor and texture. It's also more expensive than it should be.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Simple Chef Air Fryer

The most affordable air fryer we've tested so far the Simple Chef is also the easiest to keep clean. We weren't entirely blown away by its cooking performance, but overall this one is a solid choice.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

T-Fal Actifry FZ7002

If you crave truly outstanding fries at home the Actifry is the air fryer to buy. Most shoppers though shouldn't spend this much on an appliance that can't do much else.

To air fry or not

Countertop kitchen air fryers are gaining hype as a small appliance category, and many manufacturers now sell these products hoping to cash in. Whether you should buy one depends on how much you enjoy fried potatoes and frozen snacks in all their varied forms. If the answer is a lot, then by all means choose a model that you can afford. Otherwise consider relying on your trusty oven when the fried food craving strikes.